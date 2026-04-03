Artemis II crew take 'spectacular' image of Earth - PHOTO

The mission's commander, Reid Wiseman, took the "spectacular" images, Nasa says, after the crew completed a final engine burn that set them on a trajectory towards our closest celestial neighbour, News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Artemis II: Poised to break Apollo 13’s 56-year distance record

First Lunar Crew in 50 Years Nears the Moon

Race against time to find F-15 crew in Iran - US aircraft on search operation under fire - VIDEO

Turkiye's Van hit by strong earthquake

The first image, called Hello, World, shows the vast expanse of blue that is the Atlantic Ocean, framed by a thin glow of the atmosphere as the Earth eclipses the Sun and green auroras at either pole.

The Earth appears to us as upside down, with the western Sahara and Iberian peninsula visible to the left and the eastern portion of South America to the right.

Nasa identified the bright planet to the bottom right as Venus.

Photo: Nasa/Reid

The images were taken after the crew successfully completed a trans-lunar injection burn in the early hours of Friday.

The burn took the Orion spacecraft out of Earth's orbit as the four astronauts aboard aim to travel the more than 200,000 miles to the Moon.