Tehran rejects US's 48-hour ceasefire offer, says Iranian media
AFP Photo
An unnamed source told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency on Friday that Tehran had turned down a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire.
The source said the proposal was made on Wednesday through another country, which was not named, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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By Ulviyya Salmanli