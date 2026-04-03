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Tehran rejects US's 48-hour ceasefire offer, says Iranian media

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Tehran rejects US's 48-hour ceasefire offer, says Iranian media
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An unnamed source told Iran's semi-official Fars news agency on Friday that Tehran had turned down a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire.
The source ​said ​the proposal was ‌made ⁠on Wednesday through another country, ​which ​was ⁠not named, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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By Ulviyya Salmanli

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