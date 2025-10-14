D'Angelo, Grammy-winning R&B icon, dies aged 51

+ ↺ − 16 px

D’Angelo, the Grammy-winning R&B icon who helped launch neo soul in the ’90s, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, the singer’s family announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was 51.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” they said. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, Oct. 14, 2025.”

D’Angelo first broke through with the release of his debut album Brown Sugar in 1995. That album launched his first Top 10 single, “Lady,” and Brown Sugar went platinum. D’Angelo followed that up with the classic Voodoo in 2000, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart and won best R&B album at the 2001 Grammy Awards. The album’s single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” won for best R&B performance.

After Voodoo, D’Angelo went over a decade without releasing music, finally ending that long hiatus at the end of 2014 with Black Messiah. The album would also go on to win best R&B album at the Grammys in 2016, while lead single “Really Love” won best R&B song and was nominated for record of the year.

D’Angelo’s death has already started a wider outpouring from the music community, with Flavor Flav, DJ Premier posting tributes soon after his death.

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind,” D’Angelo’s family said. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

News.Az