Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray dies aged 68

"Only Fools and Horses" actor Patrick Murray has died, aged 68 after his battle with cancer News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The beloved actor was famed for playing Mickey Pearce in the BBC sitcom from 1983 until 2003. Pearce also had roles in the iconic 1970s films Scum and The Who's rock opera Quadrophenia.

Murray announced he had lung cancer back in 2021. The following year, he revealed he'd been given the all-clear and that his cancer had been "cured" after undergoing chemo and an op to remove a cancerous tumour.

The star also explained he'd had another operation - called a TACE - to remove a separate, unconnected tumour in his liver which was treatable. He was told the tumour in his liver was "shrinking".

However, in April 2023, he told fans the lung cancer had returned despite the "wonderful efforts" of his medics. Murray said the cancer had spread to his pelvis, leg bones and lymphatic system.

The actor's passing was announced on Thursday (October 2) by the Only Fools and Horses News account on X. In a heartfelt statement, they said: "Patrick Murray It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many.

"He was a regular attendee of our conventions and we will miss his humour and the joy he bought to many Sleep Well Pat!". Tributes to the TV icon have poured in from fans on social media.

One wrote: "Thanks for the Laughs Patrick, really sad news. RIP." Another commented: "Very sad news. Had the pleasure of meeting him, many years ago at one of the conventions."

A third commented: "Rest in peace pat, was fantastic as Mickey Pearce." A fourth penned: "That’s so sad. RIP Patrick and my thoughts are with all his family and friends."

Revealing his lung cancer had returned in 2023, Patrick wrote on X: "I have been trying to avoid this tweet for a while, but I owe it to my friends to keep you updated. Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guys, and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned.

News.Az