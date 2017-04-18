Daesh car-bomb attack kills 16 in W. Mosul: Iraqi army

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 16 people were killed in a Tuesday car-bomb attack carried out by the Daesh terrorist group in western Mosul, Anadolu reported.

Army Captain Khader al-Asadi told Anadolu Agency that a Daesh suicide bomber had attacked anti-terrorism units stationed in western Mosul’s Al-Thawra district.

After the attacker failed to reach his intended target, he detonated his car-bomb in a residential area, the officer said.

According to al-Asadi, the attack left 16 people dead -- including women and children -- and caused significant material damage in the area.

The officer went on to stress that Iraqi forces remain in firm control of the district, where they are now carrying out mopping-up operations.

Ethnically diverse Mosul, which Daesh overran in mid-2014, was once considered Iraq’s second largest city in terms of population.

In February, Iraqi ground forces -- backed by a U.S.-led air coalition -- began fresh operations aimed at driving Daesh militants from western Mosul, the terrorist group’s last stronghold in northern Iraq.

The offensive is part of a wider campaign launched last October aimed at retaking the entire city.

News.Az

