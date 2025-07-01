Daily horoscope for July 2, 2025

Ready to see what the stars have scripted for you today. Whether its professional guidance or a little for the betterment of your personal life, here’s what the stars have to say about your day, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Aries Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

You lack confidence and confusion is overpowering you. It is suggested to take your time and prioritise your tasks. Financial growth can be expected soon. You may take up a new project in your professional life. Health conditions seem stable. Love life might be a bit complicated, but sharing heartfelt messages will resolve everything. Your Lucky color is Green. Your Lucky number is 29. Taurus Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

You will find yourself occupied in enhancing your skills and knowledge. You may take up a new project in your professional life. Your health card doesn’t look very positive today. Financial crisis is expected to arise. Your love life may go through ups and downs today. Your Lucky color is Purple. Your Lucky number is 27. Gemini Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

You might get in touch with an old friend which will boost your energy. Try not to get too stressed, and if you have been unwell then this is the time for you to rest. Good news from a family member is likely to please you. Health conditions might not be stable today. Financial conditions might turn favourable. Your Lucky color is Brown. Your Lucky number is 18. Cancer Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

You will remain energetic and may also feel overexcited. There are chances for you to extend your business and overseas trading can be also expected. Your love life seems to be improving. Dedicate some time to yourself. With respect to your financial conditions, you may resort to some temporary solutions. Your Lucky color is Maroon. Your Lucky number is 23. Leo Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

Your hard work and determination will bear some results today. A new project will fetch you good profits. Health conditions will turn favourable for you. Be prepared for some unwanted and unexpected changes in your love life. Justice will follow those who are seeking it. Your Lucky color is Green. Your Lucky number is 28. Virgo Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

You may find your partner supporting you in your low time, which will give you strength. Financially, there are no changes, but you won't face any shortage of funds too. Try to avoid stress as it may eat your mind. You may typically be a little more reserved, but you should appreciate all this. Health is improving, but medications won't leave you. Your Lucky color is Black. Your Lucky number is 30. Libra Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

If you run a business, there will be opportunities to earn more profit and grow. Your loyalty and integrity towards your work will finally yield some good results. Financial conditions can be seen improving, but some health issues might trouble you. Meeting with an old and not-so-good friend is likely to bother you. Your Lucky color is Red. Your Lucky number is 15. Scorpio Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

Being tech-savvy, you will find yourself around gizmos today. Love life might be a bit complicated, but sharing heartfelt messages will resolve everything. A hike in salary will make you feel financially safe and secure. Professional growth can be expected and will enhance your knowledge and skills. Your Lucky color is White. Your Lucky number is 26. Sagittarius Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

Your love life might have to go through some ups and downs today. Your health cards look good. Do not let your anxiety and fear hold you back. Financially, things will turn in your favour and inflow of good amount of money can be predicted. Good news from a family member is likely to please you. Your Lucky color is Yellow. Your Lucky number is 23. Capricorn Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

It's a good time to start a business as there are high chances of it prospering and turning into a huge success. Health conditions are likely to be in your favour. You will make some romantic decisions, which will take your life in a new direction. You will remain energetic and overexcited today. Your Lucky color is Orange. Your Lucky number is 29. Aquarius Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025

Negativity may try to overpower you today. Health wise, you might have to deal with mental pressure. Decisions you make today will have far reaching implications. Your love life seems to be improving. You may resort to temporary solutions with respect to financial matters. Your Lucky color is Pink. Your Lucky number is 9. Pisces Horoscope Today - July 02, 2025