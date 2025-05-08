Daily horoscope for May 9, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tomorrow, May 9, Friday, a day to honor Goddess Lakshmi. According to Vedic astrology, this day will bring different luck to each zodiac sign, with some getting good things and others facing small problems. To stay ahead of the game, it’s essential to know what the stars have in store for you, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

So, let’s walk through daily horoscope foretelling and discover what this Thursday has for us from the universe in the form of wisdom.

Aries

Aries, the time has come to put peace ahead of conflicts that are not necessary. Your energy is more valuable spent on stability, which has long-term effects, than fighting to prove a point. Let calmness lead you, and you’ll be wiser. Prioritize inner peace always.

Taurus

Taurus, your worth is being who you are, without the need for changes. Emphasize finding peace in your original nature and uncovering your original self. Do not allow your pursuit of additional things to lead you away from believing that you are enough. Be grounded and happy always.

Gemini

Gemini, a gentle push will lead you to accepting your true self. Be courageous enough to welcome this awareness and understand. Being honest with yourself is the only way to face your truth. Trust your inner voice deeply.

Cancer

Cancer, the ideal moment to start afresh will never come. Be brave enough now, irrespective of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Least motion will lead you to build up the confidence that you are longing for at last. The required effort has to be put forth to bridge your next self. Have confidence in yourself tremendously at all times.

Leo

Leo, don’t muffle your inner voice that yearns for profound experiences with depth and significance. Volume is less significant than authenticity when it comes to change. Your craving for more shows wisdom, not restlessness. Remain true to yourself at all times.

Virgo

Virgo, the path that appears to be a detour will lead you precisely where you must go. Stay open and curious, and ignore fixed mental expectations. Your life is pushing you in a direction that will provide needed growth to your future. Trust the universe’s plan completely.

Libra

Libra, your intuition is evidence of your spiritual intelligence. Listen to your inner voice carefully and take everything into consideration. Your emotions don’t require proof to be trustworthy. Listen to your heart’s whispers carefully.

Scorpio

Scorpio, tell yourself and others your dreams. Calling your desired future releases its potential to grow beyond boundaries. Don’t belittle your desires, and make sure your words match your goals. Imagine your success clearly always.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it’s okay to pause and take a rest; it will make you peaceful without any regret. Your value isn’t measured by the amount of work you do. Life is enough, and taking time to rest and breathe calmly can be good. Appreciate the moment fully.

Capricorn

Capricorn, give joy and happiness a place in your day. Permit yourself to let out happiness in small victories and laughter. Your self-discipline and self-innovation make you deserving of letting out your happiness. Proudly celebrate your small victories.

Aquarius

Aquarius, do not compare yourself with others. Your life path is different, and life goes on its own terms. Do not try to match the pace of an ideal time that does not exist. Look to your own path. Own your uniqueness with pride.

Pisces

Let the day unfold as it is without making anything that isn’t necessary. The process of surrender brings magic into your life by allowing things to happen. Surrender by trust is an intelligent action that doesn’t give up but instead recognizes what’s beyond reach. Breathe deeply as the day unfolds of its own accord.

