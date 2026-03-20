Investigation into AZAL plane crash in Aktau enters final stage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau is entering its final phase, according to Kazakh officials.

Kazakhstan has received all the necessary technical examination results from equipment manufacturers to determine the causes of the crash, which occurred in December 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said the findings were obtained from producers of GPS trackers, navigation systems and the aircraft manufacturer. He added that the investigation is now being finalised with the participation of an international commission that includes Azerbaijan.

“The investigation is ongoing. All required expert analyses have been received from equipment manufacturers. The results are now being consolidated and will be agreed with the commission members,” he told journalists.

The commission includes representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as specialists from the manufacturing company and experts from international aviation organisations.

According to Bozumbayev, the final conclusions of the technical investigation are expected to be presented in the coming months, in line with international standards.

The crash occurred on 25 December 2024 near Aktau, when an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines was flying from Baku to Grozny. There were 67 people on board, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Thirty-eight people were killed and 29 survived.

Preliminary information suggested the aircraft may have been affected by air defence systems while approaching Grozny for landing.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport released a preliminary report on the incident on 4 February 2025.

News.Az