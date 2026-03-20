Yandex metrika counter

Israeli oil refinery hit by Iranian missile

  • World
  • Share
Israeli oil refinery hit by Iranian missile
Source: Xinhua

An Iranian missile that struck Israel’s Haifa refinery on Thursday damaged key electrical infrastructure, the company said in an update on Friday.

Israel’s Oil Refineries said the strike hit power systems supplying a service facility, affecting external infrastructure owned by a third party that is critical to operations, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Despite the damage, most production units remain operational, while others are being brought back online, the company claimed, adding that full operations will resume within days.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      