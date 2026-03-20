Israeli oil refinery hit by Iranian missile

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An Iranian missile that struck Israel’s Haifa refinery on Thursday damaged key electrical infrastructure, the company said in an update on Friday.

Israel’s Oil Refineries said the strike hit power systems supplying a service facility, affecting external infrastructure owned by a third party that is critical to operations, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Despite the damage, most production units remain operational, while others are being brought back online, the company claimed, adding that full operations will resume within days.

News.Az