5G services introduced in Pakistan

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Three telecommunication companies on Thursday initiated 5G services in several cities of Pakistan after securing licenses from the Pakistani government during an auction.

Aimed at boosting internet speeds, telecom operations Jazz, Zong and Ufone launched 5G services initially in the capital Islamabad and the provincial capitals, which will later be extended to other areas of the country, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Addressing the 5G license signing ceremony, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the auction process was conducted in a transparent manner.

Sharif said the introduction of 5G is a milestone for Pakistan in terms of industry, agriculture and technology.

He expressed hope that 5G technology would expand to all parts of the country, emphasizing the need to enable youth with modern technologies.

News.Az