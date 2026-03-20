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Russia summons Israeli ambassador over strike near RT crew in Lebanon

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Russia summons Israeli ambassador over strike near RT crew in Lebanon
Source: Xinhua

Russia’s foreign ministry has summoned the Israeli ambassador, Oded Joseph, in Moscow after an Israeli missile strike wounded a Russia Today television crew reporting in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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On Thursday, Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, said that the “circumstances [around the Israeli strike] indicate that the attack on the journalists was deliberate and targeted”, and called them a “gross violation of international law”.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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