Russia delivers new batch of Pantsir-S air defense systems to troops

Russia delivers new batch of Pantsir-S air defense systems to troops

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Russia has delivered a new batch of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems to the country's armed forces, Russia's state-owned technology corporation Rostec said Friday.

The shipment was carried out by Rostec's High-Precision Systems holding, which manufactures the Pantsir-S systems designed for air defense of military and administrative-industrial facilities, as well as larger areas, News.az reports, citing TASS.

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The Pantsir-S is considered a key component of Russia's layered air defense network and has demonstrated high effectiveness in real combat conditions, according to Rostec.

The company added that Pantsir systems have successfully engaged various aerial targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles, ATACMS ballistic missiles, Storm Shadow cruise missiles, high-speed HARM anti-radiation missiles, HIMARS guided rockets and other threats.

News.Az