Daily horoscope for November 26, 2025

Read the astrological predictions for each zodiac sign based on an expert's guidance on November 26, 2025, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries (March 21–April 20)

Fresh foods uplift health, keeping you energetic throughout the day. Steady finances support a smooth income without unnecessary risks. Workload distribution may feel uneven, but calm communication restores balance. Academic progress excites you with new insights and discovery. Family traditions may highlight generational differences. Travel to meditation camps offers peace and mindfulness.

Love Focus: Twin flame awakening feels intense if emotions aren’t fully ready.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21–May 20)

Entrepreneurial projects encourage creativity and independence. Students progress gradually with steady focus. Raising responsible children nurtures the family’s future. Persistence in house hunting eventually leads to the right place. Mindfulness practices stabilize emotions and enhance inner calm. Consistent savings continue to grow steadily, securing financial safety.

Love Focus: Emotional understanding creates harmony with mutual respect.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Skin may require extra care, with hydration and diet remaining vital. Monetary steadiness may come through practical planning. Temporary roles may provide flexibility while long-term focus stays crucial. Relatives may mishandle favoritism, straining trust. Travel bookings may need double-checking to avoid hassles. Renovations may run longer than expected, though progress continues.

Love Focus: Emotional burnout feels hard to escape without rest.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Financial efforts may grow steadily, turning into future rewards. Problem-solving skills may be sharpened through decisive thinking. Domestic joys may expand when small wins are celebrated. Property upgrades may lead to excellent results with lasting value. A structured routine may keep life balanced, though adaptability remains key.

Love Focus: Showing emotional strength reassures your partner’s confidence.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23–August 23)

Career guidance from seniors brings clarity. Family values flourish when children engage in eco-friendly habits. Energy levels remain strong, supporting progress in all areas. Unexpected abundance boosts finances beyond expectations. Renovations create inviting spaces filled with comfort.

Love Focus: Emotional breakthroughs pave the way for deeper intimacy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (August 24–September 23)

Positive thoughts nurture inner health and peace of mind. Finances improve with efficient management and stronger credit. Visionary leadership reshapes career growth. A surprise visit to grandparents revives warm connections. Exclusive travel experiences need thorough reviews before choosing. Property prices may fluctuate, so purchase with foresight.

Love Focus: Emotional protection today makes your relationship feel secure.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra (September 24–October 23)

Professional influence grows; humility keeps credibility intact. Family discussions of dreams may clash but remain constructive. Property rentals yield respect and reliable income. Replacing unhealthy patterns with better ones builds resilience. Financial reserves offer reassurance and stability.

Love Focus: Past lessons shape wiser choices in present love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (October 24–November 22)

High-intensity workouts risk burnout instead of building stamina. Rent increases may disturb financial stability. Contract roles create an inconsistent income flow. Family trust issues may arise if betrayal lingers. Relocation services require careful selection for smoother shifting. Travel challenges like jet lag ease with activity and routine.

Love Focus: Old disputes keep resurfacing unless resolved with patience.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23–December 21)

Futuristic business models bring leadership opportunities. Virtual connections maintain strong family ties. Exploring property options online is convenient, though time-consuming. Body adjusts well to routines, though small climate shifts are felt. Lending agreements should be read carefully before acceptance.

Love Focus: Emotional kindness today strengthens affection and warmth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22–January 20)

Expense tracking improves with digital payment records. Adaptability ensures smoother professional outcomes. Aerobic exercises boost energy, but diet remains equally important. Supporting family members during challenges builds deep trust. Property projects may face delays, so flexibility is vital. Essential travel tools like adapters keep plans stress-free.

Love Focus: Devotion expressed today deepens love and connection.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 21–February 19)

Letting go of resentment enhances health and inner calm. A financial surprise fills the day with abundance. Workplace politics may demand diplomacy to safeguard reputation. Academic consistency ensures steady results despite low motivation. Property purchases need careful planning, avoiding hasty decisions. Trust issues within the family require time and healing.

Love Focus: Expectations in romance may not align, but effort matters.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20–March 20)

Aura cleansing refreshes energy, though belief shapes effectiveness. Party budgets are handled well, ensuring smooth spending. Professional achievements at work lift morale. Property matters need legal documents reviewed carefully. Parents’ affection today reminds you of true blessings.

Love Focus: Emotional openness creates honesty and strengthens trust.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

News.Az