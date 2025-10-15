Daily horoscope for October 16, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 16 October 2025, Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries: A wise person may bless you, bringing mental peace. You could gain financially, but your assertiveness might prevent you from gaining as much as you’d like. Time with family members will benefit you. Forgiving past mistakes and spreading joy will make your life more meaningful. Expect appreciation and support at work for your recent achievements. You’ll use your free time to finish lingering old tasks. Enjoy a harmonious and loving day with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Taurus: Watch your eating habits—avoid overeating to maintain your weight. Today’s travels might feel stressful, but they could bring financial gain. In your spouse’s company, you’ll find comfort and love. Missing friends might make you nostalgic. Consider joining a short course to learn new skills. You might prefer solitude rather than socializing. An old friend could stir up cherished memories with your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Gemini: Your hopefulness will shine like a blooming flower. Carelessness at work or in business could bring financial loss. Learn from the innocence and happiness of children around you. Love should be felt and shared. With determination, you’ll reach your goals. Achieving your dreams is possible, but don’t let it go to your head—keep working earnestly. Free time will be spent catching up on unfinished business. Your loved one might do something endearing to win your heart again.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Cancer: Excellent health is on the cards. A creditor could visit, asking you to repay a loan—which could strain your finances. Avoid borrowing if possible. Enjoy spending time with family. Romantic disappointments are possible. Finish work before your boss notices any outstanding tasks. An old acquaintance may reach out, making your day memorable. Special surprises from your partner will lift your mood.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Leo: Outdoor sports, meditation, and yoga will benefit you. Students aspiring to study abroad may worry about finances today. Children will make you proud. Friendship could turn into romance. Your efforts at work will pay off. Avoid idle gossip—it wastes time. Lack of time together may cause friction with your partner, so make time for each other.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Virgo: Pressure at work and home may cause stress, affecting your concentration. Thankfully, an elder could assist you financially. Use your charm and intelligence to sway people. Avoid falling in love too easily. Avoid sharing business details with others. Now’s a good time to test new ideas. Make an effort to spend meaningful time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Libra: A pessimistic attitude is hindering your progress—it’s time to let positivity lead. Recent unnecessary expenditures may leave you short of cash despite needs. Your ability to charm others will bring rewards. Today’s love will illuminate your life. Be cautious with new proposals until you’re certain. With persistence, nothing is impossible. Your efforts to improve your marital life will bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Scorpio: Blessings from a spiritual person will bring peace of mind. Siblings may help bring unexpected benefits. Tensions at home could upset you. Confronting reality may mean letting go of your beloved. Taking bold steps will bring rewards. Educational pursuits and travel will expand your mind. Morning troubles could arise, but your spouse’s support will save the day.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Sagittarius: Spending time with playful relatives will ease your stress and lift your spirits. Past investments could yield profits. Friends and your spouse will provide comfort. New romance may fill you with happiness and hope. Complete any leftover work before your boss draws attention to it. Travel will be enjoyable and rewarding. Expect an especially happy day with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Capricorn: Practice yoga and meditation for spiritual and physical well-being. An unexpected guest might arrive, but their presence could lead to financial gain. Your children may teach you valuable life lessons with their joyful innocence. Be authentic in love. Welcome positive changes at work. Take time for your favorite hobbies. An old friend could visit and remind you of cherished memories with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Aquarius: Excessive traveling may leave you frazzled. Put your savings into safe investments for steady returns. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. Love will be blissful. A simple greeting at work could transform a difficult relationship. Enjoy outdoor walks to clear your mind—you’ll benefit from mental calmness all day. Spend a delightful evening with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Pisces: Be careful with food and drink, as carelessness could negatively affect your health. Money could slip through your fingers today; watch out for mistakes when handling finances. Social events will let you build valuable connections. Romantic setbacks shouldn’t discourage you. At work, colleagues will listen to your ideas. In the evening, you may desire time alone in peaceful surroundings. Family interactions may temporarily disrupt marital harmony.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

News.Az