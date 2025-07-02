Dalai Lama confirms successor will be chosen after his death, reaffirming 600-year-old tradition

+ ↺ − 16 px



In a momentous declaration ahead of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama announced that the centuries-old institution of his spiritual lineage will continue after his death, ending years of speculation about the future of Tibetan Buddhist leadership.

The statement, released via video at the opening of a major religious conference in Dharamshala, the Indian hill town where the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader has lived since 1959, reaffirms his intention to preserve the tradition of reincarnation, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue," said the 14th Dalai Lama.

In his statement, the Dalai Lama was unequivocal: the responsibility for identifying the 15th Dalai Lama will lie solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the spiritual leader’s official office. “I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he said.

