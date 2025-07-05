Dalai Lama hopes to live beyond 130 ahead of 90th birthday celebrations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama expressed hopes to live beyond 130 years as he prepares to celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday.

Speaking at a long life prayer ceremony organized by followers in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama said he remains committed to serving humanity and preserving Tibetan culture, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“I have been able to serve the Buddha dharma and the beings of Tibet so far quite well, and I hope to live over 130 years,” the Nobel Peace Prize laureate told thousands of well-wishers gathered in the northern Indian town that has served as his exile home since 1959.

The remarks come just days after the 14th Dalai Lama, who has led Tibetan Buddhism for over six decades, confirmed plans for reincarnation, reaffirming that the selection of his successor would follow traditional Buddhist customs, a clear rebuke to Beijing’s claim of authority over the process.

Tibetan Buddhists believe the Dalai Lama can choose the body into which he is reincarnated, a tradition dating back over 500 years. China, however, insists only its government can approve the next Dalai Lama, viewing the current spiritual leader as a separatist.

Tibetan exiles and global followers are preparing large-scale birthday celebrations in Dharamshala, with tens of thousands expected to attend, including prominent Buddhist leaders. Streets are decorated with giant posters and billboards in honor of the occasion.

“I want this long life ceremony to keep him alive as long as possible,” said Barbara Weibel, a U.S. citizen and longtime follower of Buddhism who traveled to India for the event. “I had to be here for this.”

News.Az