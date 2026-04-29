Dallas police announce arrests in New Year's Eve bridge gunfire case - VIDEO
Photo: KWTX
Police say Anthony Acevedo (20) and Jose Alarcon-Sanchez (18) of Grand Prairie were arrested after videos showed gunfire from the I-30 Margaret McDermott Bridge on New Year's Eve. Investigators recovered more than 100 shell casings and worked with federal partners.
Detectives also charged Anderson Derce Lara (25) in a separate road-rage shooting that police say involved a vehicle with three adults and three children. Acevedo has been released on bond, while Alarcon-Sanchez and Derce Lara have immigration holds. Cases remain under investigation, News.Az reports, citing
Dallas, are you ok?
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By Leyla Şirinova