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Dallas police announce arrests in New Year's Eve bridge gunfire case - VIDEO

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Dallas police announce arrests in New Year's Eve bridge gunfire case - VIDEO
Photo: KWTX

Police say Anthony Acevedo (20) and Jose Alarcon-Sanchez (18) of Grand Prairie were arrested after videos showed gunfire from the I-30 Margaret McDermott Bridge on New Year's Eve. Investigators recovered more than 100 shell casings and worked with federal partners.

Detectives also charged Anderson Derce Lara (25) in a separate road-rage shooting that police say involved a vehicle with three adults and three children. Acevedo has been released on bond, while Alarcon-Sanchez and Derce Lara have immigration holds. Cases remain under investigation, News.Az reports, citing .

Dallas, are you ok?
by u/FarWay3952 in SipsTea


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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