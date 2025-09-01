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New Years
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Police say Anthony Acevedo (20) and Jose Alarcon-Sanchez (18) of Grand Prairie were arrested after videos showed gunfire from the I-30 Margaret McDermott Bridge on New Year's Eve. Investigators recovered more than 100 shell casings and worked with federal partners.29 Apr 2026-11:49
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At least 39 people have died after a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized off the coast of Gambia on New Year’s Eve, according to government officials. The vessel, described by survivors as "overcrowded and dilapidated," was attempting the perilous journey from West Africa to Spain via the Canary Islands, a route known as one of the deadliest in the world.08 Jan 2026-12:28
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Several New Year’s Eve performances at Washington’s Kennedy Center have been canceled following the decision to rename the institution to include U.S. President Donald Trump’s name, marking the latest fallout from the controversial move.30 Dec 2025-14:16
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the launch of long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Monday, as Pyongyang steps up military activity ahead of a key ruling party congress expected in early 2026.29 Dec 2025-09:45
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Federal authorities in the US have arrested four members of a far-left group over an alleged bomb plot targeting immigration agents and companies in California.16 Dec 2025-13:43
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