Dan Elwell on air safety: "FAA and NTSB must work together to piece together this tragic event" - VIDEO

A tragic mid-air collision occurred near Washington, D.C., when a passenger plane and a military helicopter crashed into the river below. Emergency crews are currently conducting search and rescue operations. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that the American Airlines flight was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, while three people were aboard the military helicopter.

Former FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell appeared on Fox News@Night to provide an initial analysis of the investigation into the collision, News.Az reports.Elwell emphasized that federal agencies are rapidly mobilizing to assess the situation. "Given the sensitive location of this incident, all relevant agencies are actively coordinating their efforts. Each will bring its own expertise and perspective to the investigation," he explained.The FAA has already begun gathering critical data, including air traffic control recordings and other essential information. "We will work closely with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as soon as their investigators arrive on-site to begin piecing together what happened in this tragic accident," he added.Reflecting on the human impact of the tragedy, Elwell noted, "It’s absolutely heartbreaking to think of families waiting at the airport, expecting to greet loved ones, only to receive such devastating news."He also addressed the rapid spread of information in today’s digital age, agreeing with host Trace Gallagher that news now travels faster than traditional notification protocols allow. "You’re right, Trace. The way information spreads today is far different from previous decades, bypassing established procedures for delivering sensitive updates," Elwell said."Right now, the priority is search and rescue. Our thoughts and prayers are with those still in need of help, as well as the first responders working tirelessly at the scene. Once daylight comes and the situation stabilizes, the FAA, NTSB, law enforcement, and other officials will begin the formal investigation," he added.Elwell cautioned against drawing premature conclusions based on the flood of early reports and amateur footage. "We’re getting more information in real-time than ever before. Unlike past incidents—such as the 2009 Buffalo crash—today we already have access to video footage and air traffic control tapes. Flight tracking tools like FlightAware allow anyone to see the aircraft’s exact path," he explained.However, he warned that such immediate access to data can lead to misinformation. "We have to be careful. Even trained investigators at the NTSB will tell you that in cases like this, even your own eyes can be misleading—especially in nighttime collisions. Determining the exact perspective and trajectory of the aircraft is extremely difficult," he stated.Offering a potential scenario, Elwell noted, "The passenger plane was likely descending for landing and may not have seen the helicopter below. Likewise, the helicopter may not have detected the approaching aircraft."He concluded with a note of caution: "While having access to information is essential, too much of it, too quickly, can create more confusion than clarity."

News.Az