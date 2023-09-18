Deadlocks get resolved, Türkiye pleased with developing cooperation with US, says President Erdogan

Türkiye is pleased with its developing cooperation with the US, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"We have resolved most of our deadlocks during talks with (President Joe) Biden, and we have decided to hold more talks," said Erdogan during a roundtable discussion with think tank representatives in New York, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish leader said the two nations will strengthen cooperation in efforts against terrorism, which he said “poses threats to both countries."

In reference to US support for the terrorist YPG/PKK in northern Syria, Erdogan stressed that there can be no partnership with terror groups.

"Every development in our region demonstrates how wrong the distinction between good terrorists and bad terrorists is. There is no negotiation with terrorists and no friendship or partnership can be established with them," he said.

In his remarks, Erdogan also mentioned Türkiye's contributions to solving global and regional problems, promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, and addressing injustices within the international system.

Turning to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdogan said Ankara is actively working towards ending the conflict with a just and lasting peace. He stressed Türkiye's commitment to diplomacy as a means to establish permanent peace in all conflict areas and to expand its network of international friendships.

The president also highlighted the importance of strengthening international solidarity, particularly in the non-partisan fight against terrorist groups such as the PKK, Daesh/ISIS, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a terror group which in 2016 launched a defeated coup against Türkiye that killed thousands of people.

He also emphasized the need for a dignified and safe return of Syrian refugees to their home country.

President Erdogan is currently in New York to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. He is set to deliver his address to the session on Tuesday.

