Deadly clashes erupt between Chad and Sudanese paramilitary forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chad has reported deadly clashes involving Sudanese paramilitary forces along its eastern border, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several Chadian soldiers, according to the country’s Minister of Communication and Government Spokesman Gassim Cherif Mahamat.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Gassim Cherif said the incident followed an incursion by one of the parties involved in Sudan’s ongoing conflict, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He explained that the armed group crossed into Chadian territory, where Chadian defense and security forces ordered them to disarm.

“A few days ago, there was an incursion by one of the warring parties in Sudan's ongoing conflict along the border. They entered Chadian territory, and our defense and security forces asked them to disarm. A clash followed, during which we lost soldiers and some were injured,” he said.

The government strongly condemned the attack and issued a final warning to the parties fighting in Sudan. Gassim Cherif urged all sides to respect Chad’s sovereignty, calling on them to immediately stop any violations of Chadian territory.

Chad shares a long and porous border with Sudan, making it vulnerable to cross-border instability. Local media reports indicate that Sudanese paramilitary forces have carried out multiple attacks in areas close to the Chadian border.

Sudan has been mired in a violent conflict since 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both within Sudan and in neighboring countries.

News.Az