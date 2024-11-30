Deadly floods in Thailand claim nine lives, affect hundreds of thousands

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people have been killed and hundreds of thousands impacted by floods in eight provinces of Thailand.

Thai Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall caused floods in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, and Satun province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. So far, more than 553,000 households have been affected across the eight provinces, it said.In the Phatthalung province, some 102,494 households were affected in 557 villages while one person was killed.Eight deaths were reported in Pattani, Yala and Songkhla provinces.Meteorological Department warned that more rain is expected in the southern region which could continue until early December.In neighboring Malaysia, devastating floods in several northern provinces killed three people and displaced more than 100,000 people over the past three days, according to state-run Bernama news agency.

