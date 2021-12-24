Death penalty abolished in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, a session of the Chamber was held, at which the senators considered a package of bills related to supporting entrepreneurship, responsible treatment of animals, abolishing the death penalty and others, Kazinform MIA reports citing the press service of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the Law “On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Implementation of a New Regulatory Policy in the Sphere of Entrepreneurship and the Redistribution of Certain Functions of Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan” was adopted, which is aimed at strengthening business support. From now on, government officials will legally bear personal responsibility for causing damage to business. Also, according to the Law, a new principle “1 in 2 out” is being introduced. The essence of the principle is that when introducing one new requirement or tightening regulation in relation to business, two other requirements in the same area of legal regulation of business must be canceled.

