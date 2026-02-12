Death toll from ferry sinking in Sudan climbs to 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people killed in a ferry accident in Sudan’s River Nile State has risen to at least 21, according to local authorities.

In a brief statement, the River Nile State government confirmed that 21 bodies had been recovered from the boat that sank on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Search operations remain ongoing as civil defense teams continue efforts to locate missing passengers.

An eyewitness told Xinhua that the vessel was carrying more than 30 people at the time of the sinking. Of the victims recovered, 16 were women and five were men, while eight passengers were rescued.

The boat was traveling between the villages of Tayba Al-Khawad and Deim Al-Qarai, north of the city of Shendi, when it capsized due to high waves, Sudan’s civil defense authorities said.

The Sudan Doctors Network, a voluntary organization, confirmed the incident on Wednesday and urged authorities to deploy specialized rescue teams and search-and-recovery equipment. The group also called for urgent measures to improve river transport safety and prevent similar tragedies.

Boat accidents are common in Sudan, where many communities rely on traditional wooden vessels to cross the Nile because of the limited number of bridges, particularly in rural and village areas.

Civil defense officials have repeatedly warned of the risks associated with using rudimentary boats, especially during flood seasons, in an effort to reduce drowning incidents that have led to significant loss of life in recent years.

