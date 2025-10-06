Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 53

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the collapse of a school building in Indonesia's East Java province has climbed to 53, while search operations for trapped victims remain underway, regional rescue authorities said Monday.

A joint rescue team recovered eight bodies on Sunday evening from under the rubble of the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school compound in Sidoarjo Regency, according to Nanang Sigit, head of the East Java Search and Rescue Office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of the eighth day of the operation, a total of 157 victims have been found, including 104 survivors and 53 fatalities.

The evacuation process is still ongoing, with debris removal now focused on the north side of the site, in areas not connected to the main structure. Heavy machinery and electrical equipment have been deployed to support the search.

The building collapsed on Sept. 29, when hundreds of students were reportedly performing prayers inside, leaving many trapped beneath the debris.

