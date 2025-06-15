Death toll from Iran attacks on Israel rises to 15, hundreds injured
Image: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo/picture alliance
Israeli hospitals admitted 385 people injured last night after a new wave of Iranian strikes, News.Az reports citing the press service of the Israeli Ministry of Health.
According to its report, 12 people died in the country in one day, and in total, since the evening of June 13, when the Iranian strikes began, there are already 15 dead in Israel.