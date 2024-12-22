Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip exceeds 45,200 — health ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has exceeded 45,200 with more than 107,600 people being wounded, Gaza’s health ministry said, News.Az citing the TASS .

According to the ministry, as many as 45,259 people have been killed, including at least 32 in the past 24 hours alone.As many as 54 civilians received wounds during the past day, bringing the overall number of those wounded up to 107,627.

