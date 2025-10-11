Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 27 - VIDEO
World
At least 27 people have died and others are missing, according to authorities, after floods in Mexico triggered landslides and swept away homes, vehicles and bridges.
Heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday caused rivers to burst their banks. Hidalgo in east Mexico was one of the worst affected areas, with 16 deaths recorded, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Thousands of houses have been damaged or destroyed as fast-running water careered down streets, carrying cars, while highways were blocked with debris and electricity cut off.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said the government has deployed 5,400 personnel to help communities, clear roads and hand out aid.
She wrote on social media: "We are working to support the population, open roads and restore electrical service."
🚨Over 30 people have died or are missing due to #floods and #landslides in central and southern #Mexico, officials report.— News.Az (@news_az) October 11, 2025
In #Puebla, five deaths were confirmed, while in #Huachinango, eight residents remain missing after a landslide. Authorities fear the toll could rise.… pic.twitter.com/NcnH8zv70c
In addition, 3,300 naval troops are helping with evacuations as well as clearing up the aftereffects of the floods.
In Puebla, state governor Alejandro Armenta said at least nine people had died while five others had been reported missing. An estimated 80,000 people have been impacted by the weather in Puebla alone, the state's government said.
An additional two people died in Veracruz.
"No one was prepared for this," Jose Cervantes, owner of a coffee shop in one of the affected areas, told Reuters news agency.
"The flood reached a height of one and a half meters. Everything was flooded, the dining room and the entire restaurant, the kitchen, the bathroom, the games room, the private area. Everything is in terrible condition."