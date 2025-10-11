Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 27 - VIDEO

She wrote on social media: "We are working to support the population, open roads and restore electrical service."

🚨Over 30 people have died or are missing due to #floods and #landslides in central and southern #Mexico, officials report.



In #Puebla, five deaths were confirmed, while in #Huachinango, eight residents remain missing after a landslide. Authorities fear the toll could rise.… pic.twitter.com/NcnH8zv70c — News.Az (@news_az) October 11, 2025

In addition, 3,300 naval troops are helping with evacuations as well as clearing up the aftereffects of the floods.

In Puebla, state governor Alejandro Armenta said at least nine people had died while five others had been reported missing. An estimated 80,000 people have been impacted by the weather in Puebla alone, the state's government said.

An additional two people died in Veracruz.

"No one was prepared for this," Jose Cervantes, owner of a coffee shop in one of the affected areas, told Reuters news agency.

"The flood reached a height of one and a half meters. Everything was flooded, the dining room and the entire restaurant, the kitchen, the bathroom, the games room, the private area. Everything is in terrible condition."