Yandex metrika counter

Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 27 - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 27 - VIDEO
Photo: AFP

At least 27 people have died and others are missing, according to authorities, after floods in Mexico triggered landslides and swept away homes, vehicles and bridges.

Heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday caused rivers to burst their banks. Hidalgo in east Mexico was one of the worst affected areas, with 16 deaths recorded, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thousands of houses have been damaged or destroyed as fast-running water careered down streets, carrying cars, while highways were blocked with debris and electricity cut off.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said the government has deployed 5,400 personnel to help communities, clear roads and hand out aid.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      