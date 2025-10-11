At least 22 killed as torrential rains slam Mexico

At least 22 people have lost their lives as relentless rains battered central and eastern Mexico, triggering widespread flooding and landslides, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The heaviest casualties were reported in Hidalgo state of eastern Mexico, where 16 people died and about 1,000 homes were damaged. Puebla state, in central Mexico, recorded five deaths and 11 people missing, while two people were killed in Veracruz and one in Queretaro -- a child -- officials said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said federal and state agencies are working together to restore power, reopen roads and deliver aid.

The national civil protection agency said 31 of Mexico's 32 states have been affected, with tropical storm Raymond intensifying rainfall along the Pacific coast.

