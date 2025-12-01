Death toll from Sri Lanka’s tropical storm climbs to 334

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Ditva in Sri Lanka has climbed up to at least 334, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The death toll from the natural calamities the country has been struck by in recent days has risen to 334," it said.

Nearly 854,000 Sri Lankans have been affected by Ditva, with some 124,000 being evacuated and accommodated at 919 temporary shelters.

