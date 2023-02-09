Death toll from Syria earthquake surpasses 3,400

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the earthquake in Syria has climbed to 3,480 people, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At least 3,000 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.

The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake.

The war-ravaged country has called on the United Nations and all member states to help with rescue efforts, health services, shelter and food aid.

News.Az