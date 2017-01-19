Death toll from Tehran trade center collapse hits 50

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people killed in the collapse of Plasco Trade Center in Tehran has reached 50. Many of the victims are said to be firefighters.

Among those trapped under the rumble are also people who were working in the trade center, APA’s Tehran bureau reported.

The nearby buildings of the embassies of Turkey, Germany, and the UK have been evacuated.

A state of emergency has been declared in Tehran Province. Army units and trained dogs are also involved in the rescue efforts.

To prevent a possible gas explosion, the authorities have ceased the gas supply in the region. About 70 people are reported to have been injured. 23 of them are in hospital.

News.Az

