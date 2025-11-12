Death toll from twin typhoons in Philippines climb to 259

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from two powerful typhoons that recently struck the Philippines has risen to 259, with millions displaced and widespread devastation reported, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall on Sunday as a super typhoon before weakening as it crossed north-central Luzon, killing at least 27 people, with two others still missing, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a separate report, the agency said Typhoon Kalmaegi, which made landfall on November 4, caused severe flooding and mudslides across central Philippines, leaving 232 people dead, 112 missing, and more than 500 injured.

Most of the casualties were recorded in Cebu province, which was still recovering from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck on September 30.

The twin storms displaced millions of residents and caused extensive damage to homes, farmland, and critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

Fung-wong was the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, exceeding the country’s annual average of 20 storms.

