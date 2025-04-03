Death toll from US strikes on Houthis in Yemen rises to 61

The death toll from U.S. airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen since March 15 has risen to 61, with 139 others injured, the Houthi group announced.

Earlier Wednesday, the group said it had launched three fresh attacks on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorting warships in the northern Red Sea in the past 24 hours, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It also said that the death toll from U.S. airstrikes on Yemen's western province of Hodeidah on Tuesday night had risen to four.

Houthi media and residents said Tuesday that fresh U.S. airstrikes targeted a "water project and its building" in the district of Mansouria in central Hodeidah, killing at least three people.

The U.S. military resumed airstrikes on March 15, following Houthi threats to target Israeli-linked ships unless more humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.

The U.S. airstrikes have since prompted the Houthis to target U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to continue striking the Houthis until they stop attacking U.S. warships.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been fighting the internationally recognized Yemeni government since 2014.

News.Az