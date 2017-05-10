Death toll in Iran mine explosion rises to 42

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 42 people are known to have been killed by an explosion at a coal mine in Iran's Golestan on May 3, state media report.

An official in the Golestan provincial government, Reza Morovati, said seven more bodies had been recovered from the Zemestan-Yurt mine, near Azadshahr, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

He added that efforts to remove rubble and search for other bodies were continuing.

The blast occurred when methane gas that had accumulated inside a tunnel was ignited, causing it to collapse.

