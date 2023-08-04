Death toll increased in landslide in Georgia, August 7th declared mourning day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll reached to seven in the landslide in Georgia’s Shovi resort of Oni municipality, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told journalists from the incident scene, News.az reports.

He stated that the rescuers unearthed 2 dead bodies yesterday and 5 today.

Prime Minister added that the weekend will be continued as an active working day regarding the natural disaster and August 7th will be a mourning day in Georgia.

*** 11:56

The Georgian Interior Ministry on Friday said 400 rescuers and two helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation for about 35 missing individuals after a landslide hit the Oni municipality in the Racha region in the country’s west on Thursday, News.az reports citing Agenda.ge.

The body confirmed early on Friday 140 individuals had been evacuated from the disaster zone following the initial transfer of 70 persons to a safe zone late on Thursday.

The death toll in the disaster has reached six, the Ministry also told Agenda.ge in the early hours on Friday.

Teimuraz Mgebrishvili, the head of the Emergency Management Service, said cottage areas in Shovi resort had been “completely destroyed” by the landslide, with masses of soil spread on "a large area" and complicating rescue operations.

Irakli Karseladze, the Infrastructure Minister, said in a Friday update at least 35 individuals were missing.

Along with the rescuers, employees of Imereti, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti police departments are involved in the operations, the Interior Ministry said, adding more than 20 pieces of special hardware were also being used in the efforts.

News.Az