Former Georgian security official arrested in graft case

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Former Deputy Head of Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) Levan Akhobadze has been arrested on charges of receiving a particularly large bribe, according to the country’s Anti-Corruption Agency.

Authorities allege that Akhobadze received 250,000 lari (around $93,000) from a businessman involved in smuggling money out of Russia, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

According to the SSG, Georgian customs officers seized 40 million Russian roubles (around $560,000) from the businessman in April 2024 at the Lars border checkpoint after he attempted to bring the cash into the country without declaration. Under Georgian law, the illegal import or export of large sums of cash is punishable by a fine of 10% of the amount or confiscation of the funds.

The businessman later attempted to recover the money through official channels, appealing to the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance, but his request was rejected.

The SSG says that following this, Akhobadze allegedly contacted the businessman through intermediaries and offered assistance in resolving the issue.

The businessman subsequently paid the statutory fine and regained access to his funds on 30 April 2024. Investigators allege that Akhobadze then demanded a bribe of 500,000 lari for his “assistance”, but the amount was later reduced to 250,000 lari following the intervention of his superior, Grigol Liluashvili. It is further alleged that an intermediary delivered the money to Akhobadze in his office the same day.

The authorities have not disclosed the identity of the businessman involved.

The SSG Anti-Corruption Agency said the investigation is being conducted under Article 338, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which carries a prison sentence of 11 to 15 years.

Officials said the probe is ongoing and is also examining the possible involvement of other individuals and additional episodes of corruption.

Former SSG head Grigol Liluashvili has been in detention since December 2025 on similar charges. Prosecutors allege that he provided “protection” for illegal business activities in exchange for bribes, including fraudulent call centres and contractors involved in the renovation of municipal kindergartens.

News.Az