Death toll rises to 55 after severe flooding and landslides in Central Vietnam

The death toll from days of torrential rain, flooding and landslides in central Vietnam has climbed to 55, while 13 people remain missing, the country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday.

Some areas recorded more than 1,900 mm (74.8 inches) of rainfall over the past week — an extreme level that has inundated large parts of the region. Central Vietnam is a major coffee-growing area and a popular tourism hub, but it is highly vulnerable to severe storms and seasonal flooding, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dak Lak province reported the highest number of casualties, with 27 deaths.

Khanh Hoa province reported 14 deaths, with search and rescue efforts continuing in several districts.

The Vietnamese government estimates the economic toll at 8.98 trillion dong ($341 million), reflecting widespread damage to infrastructure, agriculture and homes.

More than 235,000 houses were flooded, and nearly 80,000 hectares of crops — including key agricultural commodities — were destroyed or severely affected, the disaster agency said.

