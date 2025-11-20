Death toll from central Vietnam floods rises to 41

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torrential rains and flooding in central Vietnam have left 41 people dead and nine others missing, local daily VnExpress reported Thursday night, citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The floods have damaged 167 houses and inundated more than 52,000 others, while over 13,000 hectares of crops, nearly 2,100 hectares of perennial trees, 88 hectares of aquaculture, and more than 30,700 heads of livestock and poultry were lost.

Transport services in the region have been severely disrupted, with the Vietnam Railways Corporation suspending 14 passenger trains in recent days, the state-owned media added.

Power outages have also affected more than 1 million customers across several provinces, according to the report.

News.Az