Decision on the "Nemesis" monument was wrong: Amenian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Decision on the "Nemesis" monument was wrong, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with "Azadlig" radio, News.az reports.

He said that the government did not make the decision to erect the monument: "Yes, this is our team. This decision was not made by the government, and one of the shortcomings of democracy is that the government or the head of the government does not control everything or everyone. If you want to know my opinion, then I think that a wrong decision was made and the implementation of this decision was also wrong."

News.Az