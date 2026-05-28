Ex-CIA official arrested after $40M in gold found in home

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A former CIA official has been arrested after federal agents made a jaw-dropping discovery at his home: approximately 303 gold bars valued at more than $40 million.

David Rush is currently being held in custody following a joint investigation by the FBI and the CIA. The stunning hoard was uncovered on May 18, when FBI agents raided Rush's residence. Alongside the massive stacks of gold, authorities recovered $2 million in cash and 35 luxury watches, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The arrest stems from a CIA internal investigation that flagged "potential violations of law." Rush has officially been charged with one count of stealing public money, but the criminal complaint paints a picture of an incredibly elaborate, decades-long double life.

According to federal prosecutors, Rush managed to secure millions in government assets and an inflated salary by allegedly fabricating almost his entire educational and military background.

A trail of missing gold and fake degrees

The investigation intensified after Rush allegedly made multiple requests to the government between November 2025 and March 2026 to secure massive amounts of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars, claiming they were for "work-related expenses." When the CIA later tried to track down the precious metals, the agency could not locate them or verify how they had been used.

Beyond the missing gold, the FBI alleges that Rush's entire career was built on a web of lies stretching back nearly 30 years:

1997: He allegedly lied to enlist in the U.S. Navy by providing fake transcripts claiming he graduated from Clemson University. This fake degree helped him get commissioned as an ensign in the Navy Reserves.

Employment Scams: He later applied for federal jobs and high-level security clearances by claiming degrees from Clemson, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), and the Naval Postgraduate School. The FBI confirmed he never graduated from Clemson or RPI.

Executive Fraud: In 2018, he applied for a senior executive government role, falsely claiming he was a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and the director of a massive 145-person joint military weapons testing unit. The FBI notes he was never even a Navy pilot.

Double Dipping: Authorities also accuse Rush of claiming he was still active in the Navy Reserves long after being honorably discharged in 2015, allowing him to fraudulently pocket tens of thousands of dollars in military leave compensation.

Defense attorney Jessica Carmichael has declined to comment on the allegations. Both sides have agreed to postpone Rush's formal detention hearing until June 5 to allow attorneys to evaluate the massive influx of evidence in this highly unusual case.

News.Az