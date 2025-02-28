Dell, crypto-linked shares fall premarket; Autodesk, Elastic climb

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures were pointing higher before the final trading day of the week as investors geared up for a key inflation reading preferred by the Federal Reserve, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Nvidia (NASDAQ: ) shares inched down. The artificial intelligence-darling fell by 8.5% in the prior session, wiping out $274 billion from its market value, as investors assessed good-but-not-great quarterly returns.

Crypto-exposed stocks slipped, mirroring a deep slide in the price of as investors flew from risk assets following fresh tariff comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Strategy (NASDAQ: ) , Coinbase (NASDAQ: ) , Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: ) , Mara Holdings (NASDAQ: ) , and Bit Digital (NASDAQ: ) all declined.

Dell (NYSE: ) edged lower after the Texas-based group predicted that it would post a drop in adjusted gross margin in its 2026 fiscal year.

HP (NYSE: ) unveiled softer guidance for the current quarter, warning that U.S. import tariffs on China would drive up its costs. Shares in the PC maker dipped.

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ) shares climbed after the software group reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue above Wall Street expectations, while issuing an upbeat full-year forecast and announcing a restructuring plan that includes job cuts.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: ) shares moved higher following a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter gross margin from the energy drink manufacturer.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: ) shares dropped after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded their rating of the pharmacy chain and said a reported take-private bid from Sycamore Partners may be difficult to complete.

Shares in software firm Elastic (NYSE: ) jumped after it lifted its full-year forecast.

DLocal (NASDAQ: ) shares sank on weaker-than-anticipated income and outlook from the payment platform operator, while Morgan Stanley analysts also lowered their rating of the stock.

News.Az