Dell, crypto-linked shares fall premarket; Autodesk, Elastic climb
U.S. stock futures were pointing higher before the final trading day of the week as investors geared up for a key inflation reading preferred by the Federal Reserve, News.Az reports citing Investing.
Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares inched down. The artificial intelligence-darling fell by 8.5% in the prior session, wiping out $274 billion from its market value, as investors assessed good-but-not-great quarterly returns.
- Crypto-exposed stocks slipped, mirroring a deep slide in the price of Bitcoin as investors flew from risk assets following fresh tariff comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) all declined.
- Dell (NYSE:DELL) edged lower after the Texas-based group predicted that it would post a drop in adjusted gross margin in its 2026 fiscal year.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) unveiled softer guidance for the current quarter, warning that U.S. import tariffs on China would drive up its costs. Shares in the PC maker dipped.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares climbed after the software group reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue above Wall Street expectations, while issuing an upbeat full-year forecast and announcing a restructuring plan that includes job cuts.
- Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) shares moved higher following a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter gross margin from the energy drink manufacturer.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) shares dropped after analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded their rating of the pharmacy chain and said a reported take-private bid from Sycamore Partners may be difficult to complete.
- Shares in software firm Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) jumped after it lifted its full-year forecast.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares sank on weaker-than-anticipated income and outlook from the payment platform operator, while Morgan Stanley analysts also lowered their rating of the stock.