Dell Pro Max 14 Premium: A potent mobile workstation in a compact frame

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Dell Pro Max 14 Premium is a high-tier mobile workstation designed for professionals who require significant power in a portable 14-inch form factor.

Starting at $2,946.91, the laptop features a sturdy aluminum-magnesium build and is geared toward demanding tasks like 3D rendering and specialized AI workloads, News.Az reports, citing UK.PCMAG.

It offers a choice between a base FHD+ panel and a high-end Tandem OLED display with a 2880-by-1800 resolution, though both options are limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor and up to 64GB of RAM, the system delivers strong performance for workstation-grade applications. Graphics are handled by an Nvidia RTX Pro 2000 GPU with 8GB of memory, providing the ISV certifications necessary for professional software. The laptop also includes a modern haptic touchpad and a "zero-lattice" keyboard design, though some users find the keyboard layout—specifically the mismatched arrow keys—to be less comfortable for sustained typing.

Connectivity is a highlight, featuring two Thunderbolt 5 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, alongside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. Despite its powerful internals, the device maintains a respectable weight of 3.55 lbs and achieved a battery life of over 13 hours in testing. While it lacks some legacy ports like a native HDMI, the Pro Max 14 Premium stands out as a durable and capable choice for mobile power users.

News.Az