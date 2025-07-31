Delta flight diverted after severe turbulence, 25 hospitalized

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis after encountering severe turbulence on Wednesday evening. Delta confirmed that Flight DL56 landed safely at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport at around 7:45 p.m.

Upon landing, emergency responders met the aircraft and transported 25 passengers and crew members to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Airbus A330-900, which can seat up to 465 passengers, was carrying an unspecified number of people at the time.

“Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs,” the airline said in a statement, expressing gratitude for the quick response of emergency services.

This incident follows a similar case in March when a United Airlines regional flight made an emergency landing in Texas due to turbulence, resulting in minor injuries to five passengers.

