Delta flight makes emergency landing due to battery fire onboard

The FAA allows most consumer personal electronic devices with lithium-ion batteries in checked and carry-on luggage. However, spare batteries are only allowed in bags passengers take into the cabin with them.

“The backpack has been contained. We think it was a lithium battery that caused the smoke and the fire,” the pilot radioed to firefighters on the ground at the Fort Myers airport, according to a recording by LiveATC.net. “It’s in a containment bag. No smoke in the cabin at this point. No active fire.”

Planes carry fireproof containment bags where burning batteries can be isolated until landing.

No injuries were reported, according to the airline.

“We appreciate the quick work and actions by our people to follow their training, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels,” the Delta spokesperson said.