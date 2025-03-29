Delta plane, US Air Force jet narrowly avoid midair collision near Washington DC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a near-collision between a Delta Air Lines plane and a U.S. Air Force jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Friday.

This incident comes just months after a deadly crash at the airport claimed 67 lives, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), departed its DCA gate at 2:55 p.m. local time and was cleared for takeoff around 3:15 p.m., the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover, according to the FAA and U.S. Air Force.

The Delta aircraft received an "onboard alert" that another aircraft was nearby, and air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft, according to the FAA.

The NTSB said it was aware of "a loss of separation" between Delta flight 2983 and other aircraft, shortly after takeoff from DCA.

Delta officials said the flight crew followed instructions from the traffic alert and collision avoidance system (TCAS), as per training and procedures.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "That’s why the flight crew followed procedures to maneuver the aircraft as instructed."

Two pilots, three flight attendants and 131 passengers were onboard the Delta flight.

News.Az