Demand at Azerbaijan Central Bank's currency auction grows
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held yet another currency auction on November 5, News.Az reports via CBA.
According to the CBA's data, the auction saw a demand of $69.3 million, which was fully satisfied, and this marked a 5 percent increase, equivalent to $3.3 million, compared to the previous auction.
Meanwhile, the demand at the previous currency auction amounted to $66 million.
The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Since the start of the year, currency auctions have sold for a total of $6.1 billion. The auction on February 13, 2024 recorded the highest demand for currency at $151.1 million.
