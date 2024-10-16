Demand for Chinese cars declining in Ukraine: Market trends and key insights
In September 2024, Ukrainians purchased nearly 1,200 cars from China, slightly less than last year. Nevertheless, Chinese cars continue to strengthen their position in the market, capturing 16% of the new car segment.Most of these vehicles are electric, highlighting the growing popularity of eco-friendly transportation. Electric cars accounted for 81% of all Chinese cars imported to Ukraine, News.Az reports.
The most popular models of new Chinese cars are:
ZEEKR 001;
VOLKSWAGEN ID.4;
HONDA M-NV;
BYD Song Plus;
NISSAN Ariya.
Among used cars, Chinese electric vehicles are also leading, indicating a sustained interest in this segment.
It’s worth noting that in September 2024, Ukraine’s car fleet grew by 4,289 electric vehicles, underscoring the country’s shift towards environmentally friendly transport.