Demand for Chinese cars declining in Ukraine: Market trends and key insights

+ ↺ − 16 px

In September 2024, Ukrainians purchased nearly 1,200 cars from China, slightly less than last year. Nevertheless, Chinese cars continue to strengthen their position in the market, capturing 16% of the new car segment.

Most of these vehicles are electric, highlighting the growing popularity of eco-friendly transportation. Electric cars accounted for 81% of all Chinese cars imported to Ukraine, News.Az reports.ZEEKR 001;VOLKSWAGEN ID.4;HONDA M-NV;BYD Song Plus;NISSAN Ariya.Among used cars, Chinese electric vehicles are also leading, indicating a sustained interest in this segment.It’s worth noting that in September 2024, Ukraine’s car fleet grew by 4,289 electric vehicles, underscoring the country’s shift towards environmentally friendly transport.

News.Az