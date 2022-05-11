Demining ops in Ukraine may take 5-10 years – Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Demining operations in Ukraine may take from 5 to 10 years, Oleh Bondar, Head of the Pyrotechnic Works and Humanitarian Demining Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, News.Az reports.

“Based on international experience, mine clearance may take from 5 to 10 years,” Bondar said.

He noted that one of the biggest negative consequences of the war is the massive contamination of territories and populated localities by explosives, including those prohibited by international conventions.

“Mines and ammunition have been discovered in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. The total number of various mines, cluster munitions, and specially installed explosive devices is about 10% of all detected and neutralized explosive devices,” Bondar added.

News.Az