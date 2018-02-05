Demographic plight 'linked to lower mechanical growth' in Armenia – economist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The population’s lower natural growth is not the only factor responsible for the pressing demographic challenges in Armenia, an economist said Monday, citing also the reduced volumes of mechanical growth as a serious contributing factor.

“Boosting the natural growth alone - at the expense of reducing mortality - cannot logically help resolve a demographic problem. What we need here are serious programs to bring back at least part of the people who have left Armenia over the past years,” Atom Margaryan told Tert.am, commenting on President Serzh Sargsyan earlier statement promising government efforts to increase the population to above 4 million until 2040.

He stressed especially the importance of such motivating factors as job-creation and social security. “There need to be real advantages for those people – secure conditions of life and employment in the first place, as well as certain guarantees to earn income,” Margaryan noted.

"Yes, the available statistics suggests that 40,000 jobs opened recently, but we need to also look at how many jobs have closed and what the general developments were – in not only the big businesses but also in small- and medium-sized enterprises,” he added.

